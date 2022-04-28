APYSwap (APYS) One Day Volume Tops $143,891.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $919,310.53 and $143,891.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.55 or 0.07387136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00054705 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

