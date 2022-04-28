Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Buys 39,727 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00.

SPRO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 180,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,326. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.