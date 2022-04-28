ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Up 1%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSIY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.