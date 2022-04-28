Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 15th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.1% per year over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $25.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

NYSE:ARCH opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $176.35.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.