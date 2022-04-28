Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,978,422 shares.The stock last traded at $4.20 and had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.