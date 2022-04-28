Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCC stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,844,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.