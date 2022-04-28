Ares Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $177,603.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $177,603.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.11 or 0.07353441 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00051252 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.