Arianee (ARIA20) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $94,389.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arianee has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.58 or 0.07364057 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

