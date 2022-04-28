Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-$1.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.47. 466,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 639.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.