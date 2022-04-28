Arqma Market Capitalization Achieves $347,733.91 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $347,733.91 and approximately $1,654.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,198.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.13 or 0.07378639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00258611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00773159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00078416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00576325 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00370323 BTC.



Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,147,231 coins and its circulating supply is 13,102,687 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

