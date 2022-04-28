ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,279. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

