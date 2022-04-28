Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declares $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

