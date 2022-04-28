Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.95

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

