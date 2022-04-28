Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $15.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 348,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,889. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day moving average is $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

