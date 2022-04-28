ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.108-1.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

ASGN stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.99. 258,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

