ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.108-1.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.
ASGN stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.99. 258,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $131.89.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASGN (ASGN)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.