ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.56-1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $6.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.27. 6,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,365. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.63. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.