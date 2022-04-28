ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGNGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.56-1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $6.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.27. 6,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,365. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.63. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

