Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $111.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

