Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

NYSE ASPN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.