Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Down 8.3% After Earnings Miss

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 8,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 371,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $760.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

