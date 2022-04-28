Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.35). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 10,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

