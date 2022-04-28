Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after buying an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 748,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

