AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AZN traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $67.22. 8,943,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,371. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 477.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

