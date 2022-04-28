ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.31

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$46.31 and last traded at C$46.13, with a volume of 37870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.66.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.72.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

