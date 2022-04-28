Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.81

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 124555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 489 to SEK 466 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

