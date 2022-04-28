Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.00 million.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $16.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $405.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

