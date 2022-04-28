AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.73.

NYSE:T opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

