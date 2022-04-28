Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $22.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

