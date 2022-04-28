Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,696 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 716,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 112,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

