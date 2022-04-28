Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,389 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of SDG opened at $82.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.