Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Twilio by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 208,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,972,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 194,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.54.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $224.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.