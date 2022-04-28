Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of SWAN opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

