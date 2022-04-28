Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $107.47 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

