Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 357 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

