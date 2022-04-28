Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,602 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $118.52 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $219.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

