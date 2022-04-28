Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

