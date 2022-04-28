Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,176,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

