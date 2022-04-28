Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of MO opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.