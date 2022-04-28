Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

