Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $208,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

