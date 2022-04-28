Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $266,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 89.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.