Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $142.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.