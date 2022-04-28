Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

