Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IWM stock opened at $186.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.26 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

