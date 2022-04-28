Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $223.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

