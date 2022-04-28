Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 196,889 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth $744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

