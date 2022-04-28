Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Autoliv by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.