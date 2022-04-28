Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.92-7.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.36-16.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.29 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,817. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average is $222.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

