Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.44.

AVLR stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. Avalara has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

