Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $83.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 857,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,219. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.