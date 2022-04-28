BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.90. BAB shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 23,595 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 12.34%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.02%.

BAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.